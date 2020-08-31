Victoria has recorded 73 new infections overnight and tragically it's highest-ever death toll, with 41 lives lost.

It is the highest number of deaths in a single day in Victoria with the previous record of 25 deaths recorded on August 17.

The death toll for the state now stands at 565 after it reached the grim milestone of 500 deaths on Saturday.

Despite 11 confirmed deaths yesterday, the Victorian health department said Monday's deaths included 22 people who died in the weeks leading up to August 27 and were only reported to DHHS by aged-care facilities on Sunday.

#COVID19VicData for 31 Aug 2020. There were 73 new cases and sadly 41 deaths. Today's deaths total includes 22 people who died in the weeks leading up to 27 August and were reported to DHHS by aged care facilities yesterday. More info will be available later this morning. pic.twitter.com/yDzeMKzYqE — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 31, 2020

Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to be grilled for extra detail on the additional reported deaths when he fronts the media at 11am.

On Sunday the state recorded 114 new cases, including 74 mystery cases.

Politicians have reacted to the huge jump in deaths, with State Greens MP Ellen Sandell describing the rise as "devastating".

Devastating to see a huge spike in deaths. Good to see new case numbers down to a 7-week low. This really is such a roller coaster isn’t it? Stay strong, Melbourne! https://t.co/8pzJVUE6ic — Ellen Sandell (@ellensandell) August 31, 2020

It comes after Victoria recorded its first double-digit daily case total in about eight weeks on Saturday, while Premier Daniel Andrews faces increasing pressure to detail what restrictions will be eased on September 13.

Victoria's parliament is expected to vote on the premier's controversial bill to extend Victoria's state of emergency by another 12 months this week.