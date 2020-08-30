A porn star has been charged with helping to murder her boyfriend after authorities found his decomposing body in a shallow grave.

Lauren Wambles, who goes by the stage name Aubrey Gold, and two men have been accused of killing 51-year-old Raul Guillen.

Detectives believe Guillen died on or about July 4 - Independence Day in the US - revealing his remains were discovered when cadaver dogs led officers to what appeared to be a grave along a remote road in Florida, last Tuesday.

Wambles, 23, was arrested and is being held on a charge of principal to murder, while William Parker, 35, is charged with open murder and Jeremie Peters, 43, is charged with accessory to murder and corpse abuse.

Police say he was shot over "drugs and money".

WJGH reported that officers searched both of the men's homes and found evidence in both.

According to Raul's daughter, he called his ex-wife asking for money and told her he felt that he was in a difficult situation with a group of dangerous people, the Dothan Eagle reported.

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate told reporters: "This is who we were told through Houston County and Jackson County that we believe was in the grave.

"Of course, we had to wait until [Wednesday] morning for medical examiners to confirm that, which they did confirm that is the deceased."

Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts added: "We've now got closure to a family member that was thought to be lost or missing, and now they can move on with their life hopefully."

More charges and arrests are pending, the authorities said.

Wambles, who lives in Alabama, has been arrested six times since 2018, and is awaiting trial on a drug possession charge, according to police records obtained by local media.

Her career in adult entertainment appears to have ended the same year.

She appeared in 31 films between 2015 and 2018, according to an IMDb profile.