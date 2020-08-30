US documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has a warning for Democrats - history is set to repeat in November's election.

Back in 2016, Moore was one of a handful of political activists who had predicted that Donald Trump would defeat Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton at the polls.

Now he has warned that the incumbent is on course to win if the Democrat party doesn't change its ways and if people don't get out to vote.

President Donald Trump speaks from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention in Washington. Photo / AP

Moore wrote in a Facebook post that Democrats seem to be engaging in the same election-losing mistakes they did in 2016

"Sorry to have to provide the reality check again, but when CNN polled registered voters in August in just the swing states, Biden and Trump were in a virtual tie. In Minnesota, it's 47-47. In Michigan, where Biden had a big lead, Trump has closed the gap to 4 points," Moore said.

He then asked: "Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again? Do you find comfort in your certainty that there is no way Trump can win? Are you content with the trust you've placed in the DNC to pull this off?"

Moore noted the Democrats are heading down the path of making the same mistakes they made during Clinton's campaign.

"The Biden campaign just announced he'll be visiting a number of states— but not Michigan. Sound familiar?" he asked.

Clinton was heavily criticised for not putting enough time and attention into swing states Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which observers blamed in part for costing her the election. The traditionally Democrat states wound up going to Trump by very thin margins.

Pennsylvania and Michigan last voted Republican in 1988 with George HW Bush, while Wisconsin hadn't gone red since 1984 with Ronald Reagan.

"I'm warning you almost 10 weeks in advance. The enthusiasm level for the 60 million in Trump's base is OFF THE CHARTS! For Joe, not so much," Moore wrote.

"Don't leave it to the Democrats to get rid of Trump. YOU have to get rid of Trump. WE have to wake up every day for the next 67 days and make sure each of us are going to get a hundred people out to vote. ACT NOW!"

Hillary Clinton in 2016. Photo / AP

Moore accompanied his Facebook post with a screenshot of the poll results, showing Biden at 49 per cent and Trump at 48 per cent among registered voters in battleground states.

Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin are considered swing or battleground states because votes are often very close between candidates in those states.

In October 2016, just weeks before the election, Moore - a Bernie Sanders supporter - had told attendees at a screening that "Trump's election is going to be the biggest 'f**k you' ever recorded in human history — and it will feel good," Moore said, according to Salon, while referring to lower- and middle-class voters who felt like they were being ignored.

"Whether Trump means it or not is kind of irrelevant because he's saying the things to people who are hurting, and that's why every beaten-down, nameless, forgotten working stiff who used to be part of what was called the middle class loves Trump," Moore said.

"He is the human Molotov cocktail that they've been waiting for, the human hand grenade that they can legally throw into the system that stole their lives from them."