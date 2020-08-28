The landlord of a couple whose bodies were found stuffed inside a suitcase on a Seattle beach has been arrested.

Michael Dudley, was detained this week and held on a US$5 million bail, Seattle police told DailyMail.com

Although the man has not been charged, he is in custody for the couple's murder, Seattle police confirmed to DailyMail.com.

The teens found the suitcase while using exploration app Randonautica. Photo / Tik Tok

It is reported that on the night of the pair's murder, a male voice could be heard screaming 'Please don't do this, just let me leave,' before gunshots were fired.

Advertisement

The dismembered bodies of Jessica Lewis and her boyfriend, Austin 'Cash' Wenner, were found in a suitcase on a Seattle beach by TikTok users.

Authorities were altered by the TikTok users and a video was posted on the video app.

The teenagers were making videos and using the exploration app Randonautica when they made the gruesome discovery on June 19.

The video posted to TikTok went viral after it was posted, reaching 30 million views.

The video was posted with the hashtags 'crime' and 'murder'.

The video shows teens discovering the suitcase on a rocky breakwall below a jetty at the shore at Alki Beach in west Seattle.

The Seattle Times have reported the pair previously argued with their landlord regarding their rent payments.

DailyMail.com say police learnt gunfire had been heard by neighbours and yelling inside the property, 10 days before the bodies were found.

Advertisement

Police found blood and bullet holes inside the house, however, they 'could not explain' the blood, bullets or bullet holes.

KIRO7 reported a medical examiner determined the pair gad been shot several days before their bodies were found.

After several pleas from the victims' families to take the video down, it was removed this week.

However, it is unclear whether the account user or TikTok took the video down.