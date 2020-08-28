It feels weird to say this about a Donald Trump speech, but the dominant opinion among people reacting online appears to be that they were … a bit bored by it?
Some fans of the President are praising the speech. His critics seem more underwhelmed than angry.
It was about 70 minutes long, as opposed to Joe Biden's unusually short 25-minute speech at the Democratic convention last week.
Trump may have lacked energy during the speech, but he attempted to finish on a high note.
"I say to all Americans, this is the most important election in the history of our country. There has never been such a difference between two parties, or two individuals, in ideology, philosophy or vision, than there is right now," he said in closing.
"Our opponents believe that America is a depraved nation. We want our sons and daughters to know the truth – America is the greatest and most exceptional nation in the history of the world.
"Our country wasn't built by cancel culture, speech codes, and soul-crushing conformity. We are not a nation of timid spirits. We are a nation of fierce, proud and independent American patriots. We're a nation of pilgrims, pioneers, adventurers, explorers, and trailblazers who refuse to be tied down, held back, or in any way reined in.
"Americans have steel in their spines, grit in their souls, and fire in their hearts. There is no one like us on Earth."