Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong Un's younger sister has disappeared from the public view eye.

One expert told South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo that the sister may be staying out of the public eye to quell rumours that her brother has handed over some power to her.

Kim Yo-jong was last seen in public over a month ago, spotted next to the North Korean leader as he was at an event marking the 67th anniversary of the armistice of the Korean War, Chosun Ilbo reported.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends an enlarged meeting of the Politburo. Photo / AP

This comes not long after it was revealed by South Korean spies that she would now serve as her brothers "de facto second-in-command".

"In the past, anyone was deprived of their position the moment they were described as the No. 2 person in the North," Korea University Professor Nam Sung-wook told the South Korean newspaper.

"There must be a semblance of checks and balances, although Kim Yo-jong is a family member."

However she was not seen in state-sanctioned photos released earlier the week, showing Kim at in a meeting discussing a Covid-19 and a Typhoon response.

This images were released after a former South Korean official claimed the leader was in a coma.

CNN has also reporter his sister was not seen at many other meetings although she is now an alternative member of the senior body of North Korea's ruling party.

According to experts these absences are unusual, but could be explained by her attending to other matters or illness the outlet reported.

Speculation has also arisen that Kim Jong-un's wife, Ri Sol-ju, may have had another child as she has not been seen in public since January.