Nasa says there is a small chance an asteroid could collide with the Earth on the eve of the US election in November.

According to the scientists, the asteroid is currently on a direct collision course for Earth and is projected to hit our home planet on November 2, a day before the US presidential election.

The flying space object, named 2018VP1, is 6.5 feet in diameter and was first identified two years ago.

According to the space agency, there could be three potential impacts, "based on 21 observations spanning 12,968 days, with the chance of a direct impact less than 1 per cent".

It's 2020 so an asteroid is headed toward Earth on the day before the election. NASA says the chance of it actually impacting Earth is 0.41%, so you can pretty much count on it.

It's worth being aware of but not worth worrying, as the asteroid is very unlikely to directly impact Earth, however many problems that would solve at this stage.