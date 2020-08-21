A callous mother left her dying daughter to go to the pub before returning to find her lifeless after she thought she was "faking it".

Robyn Goldie, 13, had begged her mum Sharon Goldie to get medical help just days before she died, complaining she was sore all over her body.

But Sharon, 45, from Scotland, instead accused her daughter of "attention seeking" and even yelled at her to get inside after running to the neighbours for help.

On the day of her daughter's death, Sharon went to the pub instead of helping her dying daughter.

When she returned home, she found the teen unresponsive slumped across the couch.

She then went and grabbed a drink from the fridge before heading outside with a friend. Minutes later when she checked on Robyn again, she was dead.

Sharon was informed Robyn had suffered from a burst stomach ulcer - a condition she would have recovered from if it had been discovered.

An ambulance was called - but Sharon told paramedics: "She's at it," the court heard.

On then being told her daughter had passed away, a suddenly "wailing" Sharon stated: "No, she cannot be."

Sharon appeared before the court to plead guilty to a charge under the Children and Young Persons Act of wilfully ill-treating and neglecting Robyn.

Prosecutors accepted her not-guilty pleas to the culpable homicide of her daughter.

The judge in the Glasgow High Court had heard Robyn had moved in with her grandmother at age four.

She had been placed on the child protection register after Sharon was found to be drunk while caring for her daughter.

Robyn returned to her mum's care in 2017. She suffered a year of neglect before her death, including being forced to asked someone for a dollar to get food.

Prosecutor Ashley Edwards QC said: "Goldie [Sharon] was offered - on various occasions - the opportunity to attend parenting classes. She declined to attend."

Sharon's drinking became an issue causing "friction" with her daughter. Edwards said, "Goldie asked for [Robyn] to be removed from her care."

Sharon's house reportedly stunk of car urine, with Robyn coming out in a rash caused by fleas.

The 13-year-old was also found to be "thin, dirty and unkempt".

"On an occasion [at the pub], Sharon was heard to say: 'I am f***ing sick of her. I wish she would go back and stay with her gran'."

The court heard Robyn would also film Sharon - who slapped and bit her daughter - screaming at her.

The week before her death, Robyn was given painkillers after complaining of a sore stomach and legs.

On July 21, Goldie then told staff at the Melody Bar she had locked her daughter in the house "so she could not get out".

The next day, Robyn complained to a friend she had been ill and not eaten for days.

The next morning, Robyn begged a neighbour to get her an ambulance as she could not breathe, only for her mother to yell at her to "get in".

On July 26 - the day Robyn died - it is "thought likely" an ulcer in the teenager's stomach burst, the court heard.

Edwards told the court: "She [Sharon] said she had told Robyn that ambulances are for people with heart attacks."

Sharon has been given bail.

Lord Beckett said: "It is a serious case, but I want more information before deciding what to do."

Sharon will learn her fate next month.