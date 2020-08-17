Police will allege the death of a Brisbane businessman in a north Queensland hotel was the result of a "sex act gone wrong".

According to Courier Mail reports, Madeleine Joan Lewin, understood to be a sex worker, fled a Cairns hotel room after a sex act with Anthony Michael Brady went wrong the day before his body was found.

Police allege Lewin owed her client a "duty of care". Brady was in Cairns for work when the pair are believed to have met in a room at the Sunshine Tower Hotel in the Cairns CBD.

The 52-year-old Brady died in the room and police allege Lewin fled.

While police have not disclosed much about Brady's death, according to a newspaper report they will allege it was a "sexual encounter gone wrong".

Lewin was taken into custody on Saturday, charged with manslaughter, after police released a photo of her and said she was believed to have been the last person to see Brady alive.

Anthony Brady's body was found in a Cairns hotel room.

Police discovered Brady's body on Friday, but it's believed he died on Wednesday night.

Lewin is scheduled to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court on Tuesday after a brief hearing on Monday saw her case adjourned.

The court heard she was on parole for other matters at the time of the incident.