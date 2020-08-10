Warning: Graphic content

Footage of US police officers shooting a man who had taken a hostage during an incident in Salt Lake City in Utah has been posted online.

The video was released by the Salt Lake City Police Department and shows officers responding to the incident that resulted in the death of 34-year-old Andrew Jacob Preece on July 25.

Photo / Salt Lake City Police Department

Officers were reportedly responding to an altercation between two people, involving a knife.

Police say they confronted the man with the knife and he grabbed the other subject, a male, and began a hostage situation, holding the knife to the man's throat.

Police officers fired shots at the alleged kidnapper, who was pronounced dead at the scene.