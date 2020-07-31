Victoria has recorded 627 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the past 24 hours.

The people who died are two men in their 50s, two men in their 70s, three men in their 80s and one woman in her 70s.

Four of the eight deaths are linked back to aged care. It brings the death toll to 112.

The total number of active cases connected to aged care is 928.

There are 349 people in hospital and 37 in ICU.

The total number of cases in Victoria since January 1 is now 10,577.

Meanwhile, New South Wales has reported 21 new cases of the virus, bringing its total tally of infections to 3567.

This is the highest daily rise in cases since April 19.

There are now 102 active cases being treated by NSW Health. Eight people are in intensive care, and four are being ventilated.

Of the new cases:

– Two are linked to the funeral gatherings cluster;

– Three are associated with the Our Lady of Lebanon cluster;

– Two are associated with the Thai Rock Wetherill Park cluster;

– Six are linked to The Apollo restaurant in Potts Point;

– Two are associated with the Mounties Club;

– Two are returned travellers in hotel quarantine;

– One case was acquired in Victoria;

– Two are still under investigation;

– And one is linked to a known case that is currently under investigation.

So, there are now 94 cases linked to Thai Rock Wetherill Park, 57 associated with the Crossroads Hotel cluster, 23 linked to the funeral gatherings, and 19 linked to the Potts Point Cluster.