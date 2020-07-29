A white teenage boy in the UK has avoided jail despite forcing an autistic black boy to kiss his shoes after horrific video of the abuse was shared online.

The 17-year-old aggressor was arrested and charged with racially aggravated assault along with another girl following the attack in Yorkshire.

In the video, the attacker is seen demanding the black youngster to kiss his shoe, before trying to slap him in the face.

"Kiss my shoe now d***head. No one is going to back you. Get on the floor and kiss my f***ing shoe," the white boy is heard shouting.

The pair continue to yell "get on the floor" and the thug adds: "Kiss my fresh Air Force Ones that I paid £120 for".

The victim is then shoved on his head before getting down on the ground and kissing his shoe.

Others can be heard laughing in the background while the boy kisses the shoes.

In a second video, the 17-year-old taunts a second black boy, telling him: "I will slap the 50 shades of black out of you pal."

The two teenagers (pictured left) are captured on video taunting the young man (right).

The two 17-year-olds arrested over the incident were due to go on trial today at Leeds Youth Court.

The male accused had admitted common assault on the first victim and the girl had admitted causing harassment, alarm or distress to him. But both denied racially aggravated assault.

The boy had also denied racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress in relation to the second victim.

But on Tuesday he pleaded guilty to the charge in relation to the second victim and the prosecution offered no evidence to the joint racially aggravated assault charges.

Both guilty parties were ordered to pay £50 (NZ$100) compensation to two victims.

The Manchester United and England football star Marcus Rashford used Twitter to say he had "no words to describe" the actions of the teenagers.

He told the victim, who is said to have autism: "I got you my guy, always. I appreciate the love and support you send me constantly. Keep that head of yours high. Love, your friend, MR."

A local barber posted a message saying they had sacked a member of staff in response.