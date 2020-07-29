Queensland will close its borders to all residents of greater Sydney.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement on Twitter that the borders will shut from Saturday.

"BREAKING: Queensland will close its borders to all of Greater Sydney. From 1am Saturday, more hot spots will be declared and no one from Sydney will be allowed into Queensland," she tweeted today.

"Queensland residents returning will have to isolate in a hotel for 14 days at their own expense," she added in a second tweet.

The move has blindsided the New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who confirmed to 10 News she received "no prior notice" of the Queensland Government's plan to close to border to all residents of greater Sydney.

"It would have been nice if she told me," Berejiklian told reporters.

Berejiklian said the border closures were a "matter for the Queensland Government and a matter for her (Annastacia Palaszczuk).

"I note that the cases they have had up there, announced today are all from Victoria. And the case from South Australia is from Victoria.

"That's a decision for her and in the end, it hurts the smaller states when they don't interact with NSW. It hurts us less if you talk about economy and that's a decision for her."

"The economic consequences in Queensland or South Australia will hurt much more than it hurts NSW, we are in the strongest position in the nation, which we want to maintain obviously."

The Queensland Government already has a number of border restrictions in place regarding declared "hot spot" areas in NSW and Victoria.

From July 10 the Queensland Government has required any Queensland resident who visited a designated hot spot within the last hot spot, returning to the state, to quarantine for 14 days when they return home.

People who aren't residents of Queensland who are from a designated hot spot are already banned from crossing the border.

Queensland's list of hot spots in NSW include Campbelltown LGA in western Sydney, Fairfield City in western Sydney and Liverpool LGA in south west Sydney.

There are also more than 70 declared hot spots in Victoria where residents are banned from entering Queensland.

Queensland has reported two new cases of Covid-19 after two women travelled together from Victoria in circumstances the state's chief medical officer has called "very disappointing".

"Both of the new cases are 19-year-old women, one from Logan and one from Acacia Ridge," Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said today.

Both of the women are now being treated at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.