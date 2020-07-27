Warning: Distressing content

A British man who had a taste of success after appearing on the popular X Factor talent show has been jailed for a string of sex attacks over a 22-year period that "left lives ruined".

Phillip Blackwell, who won through the show's audition process with a cover of Spandau Ballet's Gold, has been jailed for life in the UK for the attacks which saw him film his crimes and tape the eyes of his victims shut.

The 56-year-old was finally caught after a DNA sample was taken from a woman he raped in 2017.

In sentencing, Judge Peter Cooke said to Blackwell: "You are one of the most dangerous offenders for whom the most serious punishment must be given. I can think of no more dangerous individual of 35 years in criminal law apart from murderers," the Daily Mail reported.

The court heard that his offending, much of which involved stalking lone women walking home, took place before and after his fleeting brush with fame in 2008.

He would also ply some of his victims with alcohol, before filming himself performing vile sexual acts on the comatose women.

Some women gave victim impact statements to the court, with one woman describing him as "pure evil".

The judge also commented on the "sophisticated" nature of his offending, which involved him taking equipment and using a fake accent to cover his tracks.

"Going back 23 years ago, it is clear that you had equipped yourself with a rape kit," Cooke said.

"This included balaclava, Irish accent, tape for binding and camcorder to record the offending.

"It shows there was nothing spontaneous to your offending or loss of control or inner turmoil.

"You would get your kit together knowing what you were doing and you would go off to rape young women. The covering of your tracks becomes more sophisticated."

Blackwell was described as "pure evil" by a woman who survived his attack. Photo / Supplied

Cooke also spoke of the harm caused by Blackwell's actions, the Mail reported.

"You appreciate female anatomy but that is the only regard you have for women.

"To give yourself permission to use women as you wish, with no regard for them or their feelings, you must regard women with a level of contempt shocking to contemplate.

"The harm you have done is incalculable. A murderer takes life itself but you have taken so much from so many people.

"For two decades you have left lives ruined in your wake," he said.

He then thanked survivors for the their bravery, saying: "Ladies, I hope you find justice has been done on a man that wrongs you so grievously."

"Thank you for the bravery you have shown. I hope it brings you to comfort that he is embarking on a life sentence, knowing he has had his just deserts."

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact Safe to Talk confidentially:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit www.safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.