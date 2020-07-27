Australian police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a toddler at a play centre in western Sydney yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the Lollipop's Playland and Cafe on Mulgoa Rd in Penrith about 12.20pm on Sunday after a 2-year-old girl was found injured.

Officers were told the girl's mum had been looking for her for some time before she was discovered by a member of the public in a storeroom at the play centre.

Nepean Police Officers were called and they established a crime scene. The matter has now been referred to the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes squad who launched an investigation into the incident.

Initial inquiries suggest the girl was sexually assaulted by an unknown man at the centre.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to contact Sydney police — particularly anyone at the play centre yesterday who noticed suspicious behaviour.

Lollipop's Playland and Cafe said in a Facebook post it would remain closed today and would reopen tomorrow.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation were urged to call Australia's Crime Stoppers line on 1800 333 000, or to contact Crime Stoppers online.

Sydney police will provide an update later today when they appeal for information into the assault.