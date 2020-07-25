Multiple people are feared dead after a light plane crashed in the suburbs of a US city, bursting into flames among Utah homes.
There were six people on board at the time of the tragic incident, police say.
Multiple people are feared dead after a light plane crashed in the suburbs of a US city, bursting into flames among Utah homes.
There were six people on board at the time of the tragic incident, police say.
Emilee Bond sent us this video of the immediate aftermath of a plane crash in a West Jordan neighborhood.— FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) July 25, 2020
Details and latest updates: https://t.co/yLhoCZwLcA pic.twitter.com/lyvZak7Olr