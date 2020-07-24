Two men have been charged after allegedly speeding through a border checkpoint in South Australia and driving nearly 200km before police stopped them using road spikes.

The two men reportedly failed to stop for police multiple times.

They have been refused bail and will face the Adelaide Magistrates Court today.

South Australia Police had to call a helicopter in and use road spikes to eventually stop the men.

Advertisement

The cars were then spotted at a petrol station in Keith, around 220km southeast of the Adelaide CBD.

They were eventually caught near the Tailem Bend Hospital.

The drivers, two men in their 20s, were arrested.

Conspiracy theorist Eve Black drives through checkpoint crossing in Melbourne. Video / Eve Black via Facebook

They have been charged with failing to comply with Covid-19 directions, failing to stop and diving unlicensed.

This is not the first time police have had to stop people attempting to cross the border and flee checkpoints. Earlier this week, two men and a woman were each fined between $3000 and $3600 after entering South Australia.

Another two men faced court this week accused of sneaking into South Australia from Victoria by driving between two trucks in a truck lane.