The Russians have been accused of breaking a long-held ban on weapons in space by firing a projectile from a satellite.

The US and the UK have called out their rivals' actions, saying the firing "threaten the peaceful use of space".

In a statement, Air Vice-Marshal Harvey Smyth, head of the UK's space directorate, said: "We are concerned by the manner in which Russia tested one of its satellites by launching a projectile with the characteristics of a weapon.

"Actions like this threaten the peaceful use of space and risk causing debris that could pose a threat to satellites and the space systems on which the world depends.

"We call on Russia to avoid any further such testing. We also urge Russia to continue to work constructively with the UK and other partners to encourage responsible behaviour in space."

The BBC report that the US has previously raised concerns about the same satellite.

The BBC reported that the head of US space command, General Jay Raymond, said there was evidence "that Russia conducted a non-destructive test of a space-based anti-satellite weapon".

He said Russia "injected a new object into orbit" from a satellite.

Raymond added: "This is further evidence of Russia's continuing efforts to develop and test space-based systems and [is] consistent with the Kremlin's published military doctrine to employ weapons that hold US and allied space assets at risk."