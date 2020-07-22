US Presidential candidate Joe Biden has teamed with former President Barack Obama in a video trolling of Donald Trump, mocking the President for his handling of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Biden has released a teaser of the full interview on his Twitter account, signalling Obama will be taking more of an active role in the election campaign for the Democratic candidate.

The words of a president matter. And from the moment President Trump came down that escalator, he has used his to degrade people and sow division. It's not who we are.



Watch my full conversation with President @BarackObama tomorrow at 10 AM ET. pic.twitter.com/hFRbz1kfcc — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 22, 2020

The teaser makes a point of Biden and Obama following health guidelines while meeting in person — each is masked at various points — in contract to President Trump, who resisted wearing masks.

In the video, Obama and Biden are also seated far apart from each other in what is understood to be Obama's office.

During the discussion, they share their disbelief at Trump's handling of the public health crisis caused by the pandemic and highlight how the President has sought to avoid blame for his government's failure to contain it.

"It all starts with being able to relate," Obama says.

"If you can sit down with a family and see your own family in them and the struggles that you've gone through or your parents went through or your kids are going through — if you can connect those struggles to somebody else's struggles, then you are going to work hard for them."

reports polls show Biden has opened a significant lead over Trump in recent weeks as voters have soured on the president's performance in office, particularly his handling of the novel coronavirus.

Biden leads Trump 55 per cent to 40 per cent among registered voters nationwide in a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.

The full video will be released on Thursday, US time, Biden's Twitter account said.