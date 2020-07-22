A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a home, claiming he "used mushrooms with Jesus".

Kentucky Police responded to reports of a burglary and a man running down the road naked.

They found 41-year-old John Stefanopoulos running down the roadway completely nude "and hitting passing vehicles with his hands".

Upon arrival, he was standing inside a neighbour's property he had allegedly broken into with a substantial amount of blood and mud on his body.

Stefanopoulos was tasered after running at cops, ignoring their orders to get on the ground.

The front door of the home where Stefanopoulos was found had been forced open and there were "holes punched in the drywall, blood smeared on several walls and windows of the residence, and several broken pieces of glass lying on the floor."

While in custody, Stefanopoulos reportedly said he had "used mushrooms with Jesus and that they were playing a virtual reality video game together", the report said.

Stefanopoulos was charged with indecent exposure, burglary, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, public intoxication and menacing.