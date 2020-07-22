In Australia, six prisons in the state of Victoria are in lockdown after an officer working at the Ravenhall Correctional Centre tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, Corrections Victoria said Hopkins Correctional Centre, Langi Kal Kal, Barwon Prison, Fulham and Loddon would also be locked-down while the officer's contact with other staff and prisoners was traced.

"The Department of Health and Human Services have been notified and contact tracing is currently underway, with impacted staff and prisoners being notified.

"In line with Corrections Victoria's coronavirus management plans, a number of measures have already taken place, including placement of potential prisoner contact in quarantine units, contact tracing and thorough cleaning."

It comes just days after a prisoner, who was in protective quarantine at the Metropolitan Remand Centre, tested positive for Covid-19.

He was placed into isolation on July 17.

The prisoner was swabbed as part of measures for new receptions, who are tested upon arrival and required to undergo a 14-day protective quarantine process.

Corrections Victoria said he would continue to be monitored and assessed while in isolation, and is being provided with a range of supports.

