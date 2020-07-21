Victoria has recorded 374 new cases of Covid-19, taking the state's total to 6289 cases.

There are 3078 active cases across the Australian state.

Victoria has announced three new deaths – a woman in her 100s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s.

This brings the state's death toll to 42.

There are 174 Victorians in hospital, 36 of whom are receiving intensive care.

Yesterday the state completed 29,464 tests.

Premier Daniel Andrews would not be drawn on when the state might move to a Stage 4 lockdown, saying it was "too early to be talking about the next steps".

Asked how the third and fourth week of Victoria's lockdown might look, he said: "We'll continue to be guided by the data, we'll continue to be guided by the very best expert medical advice."

"We're not in a position where we're seeing that absolutely exponential growth doubling, and then doubling again every couple of days," he added.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said that the state is "making progress".

"I know all Victorians are on an emotional rollercoaster and I just want people to be assured that while the numbers might be going up and down in recent days, we are making progress," she said.

"In some LGAs (local government areas) the numbers are coming down… but we still have high levels of cases and community transmission in some parts of Melbourne."

She said that there is still no reason for Melburnians to be travelling to regional communities for any reasons other than work.

Chief health officer Professor Brett Sutton said masks are an important component of the battle against Covid-19.

"There is a small impost, of course, but masks are to coronavirus as seat belts are to our road toll," Sutton said.

"It's a small sacrifice that we make. It's a small constraint on our liberties, if you like, but there is no greater loss of liberty than the loss of your life."

Speaking of the new requirement to wear a mask in public, Andrews said he "really hopes people embrace this".

"I really do hope that people see this as being grounded in the best of medical advice," he said.

"The outcome that we all want is stability and a reduction in numbers… and to not have the sort of restrictions in place that have been necessary because of the amount of community transmission."