A police officer suffered horrific injuries to her face after a crazed man allegedly repeatedly punched and kneed her in the head while she was trying to arrest him.

The senior constable was trying to detain a main on NSW's Central Coast, Australia, after reports he was yelling loudly, and threatening to people's homes in the neigbourhood.

When officers tried to talk to the man, he become aggressive and punched the 47-year-old officer in the head several times.

Police allege the man fought back against officers, resisting arrest and lunging at the woman again.

The female senior constable was badly beaten after speaking to a man accused of trying to break into homes on the Central Coast on Tuesday morning. Photo / NSW Police

The 28-year-old man allegedly used his fists and knees to attack the officer during a confrontation about 7am. Photo / NSW Police

The police officers used pepper spray but it failed to stop him and he allegedly continued to punch and knee the officer in the head before he was restrained and arrested.

The injured officer was treated at the scene before being taken to Wyong Hospital.

A 28-year-old man was taken to Wyong police station, where he was charged with two counts of entering enclosed land without a lawful excuse, stalking or intimidating intending fear or physical harm and assaulting, resisting and intimidating a police officer.