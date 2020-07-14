Four men allegedly tried to sneak out of locked-down Victoria by stowing away on a Perth-bound freight train overnight.

The train departed Melbourne about 10.30pm on Tuesday, and the Victorians were seen on-board the train at Adelaide Freight Terminal at Regency Park on Wednesday morning, Nine News reported.

Police swooped on the train yard, arresting the men aged 22, 26, 29 and 29, and charged them with breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

They were refused bail and are expected to appear at Adelaide Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

South Australia has closed its border to Victoria after a surge in virus cases.

It comes as Victoria nears further lockdown measures with the State Government refusing to rule out stage four restrictions.

Further lockdown laws would be inevitable if Victoria's soaring coronavirus tally continues to rise after the state recorded 270 new infections yesterday, the chief health officer said.

Premier Daniel Andrews also said he wouldn't rule out the possibility of stage four restrictions.