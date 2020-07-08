United States President Donald Trump today threatened to withhold federal funding if America's schools don't reopen in the northern autumn despite the coronavirus.

He lashed out at federal health officials over reopening guidelines that he complained are impractical and expensive.

As Trump increased his pressure on state and local officials, New York City announced that most of its students would return to classrooms only two or three days a week and would learn online in between. "Most schools will not be able to have all their kids in school at the same time," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Taking to Twitter before the New York announcement, Trump argued that countries including Germany, Denmark and Norway have reopened schools "with no problems."

Trump issued his threat to withhold funds from schools that do not reopen while repeating a political claim that Democrats want to keep schools closed for election-year reasons and not because of any risks associated with the coronavirus.

"The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if US schools open before the November Election," Trump said, "but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!"

He did not say what funding he would pull, but Vice-President Mike Pence later suggested that future Covid-19 relief bills could be tied to reopening schools.

"As we work with Congress on the next round of state support, we're going to be looking for ways to give states a strong incentive and encouragement to get kids back in school," Pence said at a coronavirus task force briefing.

Trump's warning drew backlash from some governors who said he has no authority over schools' plans. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said officials will reopen when it's safe to do so.

"School reopenings are a state decision, period," he said at a news conference. "That is the law, and that is the way we are going to proceed. It's not up to the president of the United States."

Trump made his threat a day after launching an all-out effort pressing state and local officials to reopen the nation's schools and colleges this autumn. At a White House event Tuesday, health and education officials argued that keeping students out for the semester would pose greater health risks than any tied to the coronavirus.

Among those pushing for a reopening was the chief of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. But Trump today complained the agency's school opening guidelines were "very tough & expensive."

"While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!!" Trump wrote.

