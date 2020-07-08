A girl aged 14 has been arrested after the death of a 10-year-old girl in Gunnedah in northwestern NSW.

Police arrested the 14-year-old girl after the death of the younger girl this morning on a farm near the town, 350km west of Port Macquarie.

Emergency services were called to the property about 7.45am, after reports the 10-year-old had suffered serious lacerations.

Police said she died at the scene and that the two girls were known to one another,

Officers arrested the 14-year-old, and she is being held at Gunnedah Police Station.

Police are still searching the farm as detectives piece together what happened, the Northern Daily Leader reported.