Joe Biden is promising to shift production of medical equipment and other key pandemic-fighting products "back to United States soil".

He says the move would create jobs and bolster a domestic supply chain he says has been exposed as inadequate and vulnerable by the coronavirus outbreak.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's campaign released a plan today to reinforce stockpiles of a "range of critical products on which the US is dangerously dependent on foreign suppliers" in places like China and Russia.

That includes medical equipment and pharmaceuticals, but also energy and grid resilience technologies, semiconductors and key electronics, as well as telecommunications infrastructure and raw materials.

Advertisement

NEW: Joe Biden's campaign has released a three-part plan to rebuild U.S. supply chains in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.https://t.co/0hGtIrKP2l — Axios (@axios) July 7, 2020



It marked the Biden campaign's most comprehensive statements yet on how it would better equip the nation to fight the coronavirus and future pandemics and other threats — though the proposal did not include specifics on how much doing so would cost.

If elected in November, Biden promises to initiate immediately a 100-day review of "critical national security risks across America's international supply chain," while asking Congress to create a permanent, mandatory review process.

The former Vice-President envisions creating a "critical supply chains workforce" that would be part of a larger job creation and economic recovery plan his team has spent weeks promising it will soon release.

The WHO does some good things but is clearly imperfect. Withdrawal, tho, makes no sense, especially in the middle of a pandemic. US should work with others to fix the WHO &/or create a new entity. But just leaving is an empty gesture, not serious policy. https://t.co/zfiYjL08EC — Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) July 7, 2020



Before the pandemic, the US got much of its medical supplies from China. But that country limited exports earlier this year amid its own fight against the virus.

When the US stockpile ran short, states that had only minimal supplies were left scrambling to try to buy needed equipment.

In a conference call with reporters, senior Biden campaign officials said public health authorities have indicated that there were positive signs around the creation of coronavirus vaccines, but that there's no guarantee any might be ready by January.

The officials said Biden's camp is preparing for the possibility that a vaccine isn't available by then, or that one is but will need to be mass produced and distributed in equitable ways around the country.

Hundreds of travelers were stranded when Covid-19 hit, leaving their pets in the care of boarding facilities or acquaintances. Now, a group of pet owners have chartered a plane to reunite with their furry companions. https://t.co/2HlQ76OsFy — CNN International (@cnni) July 7, 2020



Biden has long criticised President Donald Trump's Administration for failing to press more private companies into production of ventilators and other critical medical and protective equipment during the virus outbreak under the Defense Production Act.

Advertisement

The Republican president has countered that his use of the authority has been effective enough to save lives by "removing obstacles in the supply chain."

The Biden plan released today promises to rely more heavily on the Defence Production Act while seeking to harness federal purchasing power to improve manufacturing capacity for products deemed vital to national security.

It also includes an emphasis on increasing long-term, domestic pharmaceutical production, citing the Food and Drug Administration in reporting that more than 70 per cent of active pharmaceutical ingredient facilities that currently supply the US market are located abroad.

"The supposed choice between lives and paychecks is a false one: A failure to impose social distancing can cost lives and jobs at the same time." @petersgoodman pierces the rhetoric and finds Sweden as the World’s Cautionary Tale https://t.co/P4bfwkzEbS — Michael Powell (@powellnyt) July 7, 2020



The campaign officials said the goal was not to make US manufacturing "purely self-sufficient" but to decrease dependence on foreign producers. Biden also wants a system that is resilient.

The plan aims to do that by increasing critical stockpiles while creating national "surge capacity" to further ramp up production in times of crisis.

It includes provisions to work with UAS allies globally and use regulatory tools to bolster their own critical supply chains and potentially create new markets for American manufactured goods.

- AP