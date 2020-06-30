Top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans.

That is a full year earlier than has been previously reported, according to US officials with direct knowledge of the intelligence.

The assessment was included in at least one of US President Donald Trump's written daily intelligence briefings at the time, according to the officials.

Then-national security adviser John Bolton also told colleagues he briefed Trump on the intelligence assessment in March 2019.

“American officials provided a written briefing in late February to Trump laying out their conclusion that a Russian military intelligence unit offered & paid bounties to Taliban linked militants to kill US & coalition troops in Afghanistan” https://t.co/nX6nd3fkhc — Tahar (@laseptiemewilay) June 30, 2020



The White House did not respond to questions about Trump or other officials' awareness of Russia's provocations in 2019. The White House has said Trump was not — and still has not been — briefed on the intelligence assessments because they have not been fully verified.

However, it is rare for intelligence to be confirmed without a shadow of a doubt before it is presented to top officials.

Bolton declined to comment today when asked by AP if he had briefed Trump about the matter in 2019. Yesterday, he suggested to NBC that Trump was claiming ignorance of Russia's provocations to justify his Administration's lack of a response.

"He can disown everything if nobody ever told him about it," Bolton said.

Trump was provided a written briefing in February laying out intelligence that Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill US troops in Afghanistan. ⁦@charlie_savage⁩ ⁦@EricSchmittNYT⁩ ⁦@npfandos⁩ ⁦@adamgoldmanNYT⁩ https://t.co/ibRkvxyIFh — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) June 30, 2020



The revelations cast new doubt on the White House's efforts to distance Trump from the Russian intelligence assessments.

AP reported yesterday that concerns about Russian bounties were also included in a second written presidential daily briefing earlier this year and that current national security adviser Robert O'Brien had discussed the matter with Trump. O'Brien denies he did so.

The Administration's earlier awareness of the Russian efforts raises additional questions about why Trump did not take any punitive action against Moscow for efforts that put the lives of Americans servicemembers at risk.

Trump has sought throughout his time in office to improve relations with Russia and its President, Vladimir Putin, moving earlier this year to try to reinstate Russia as part of a group of world leaders it had been kicked out of.

TIMELINE 👉



PDB in late FEB includes Russia bounty intel (per NYT)



TRUMP spoke with PUTIN on:

MAR 30

APR 9, 10, 12

JUN 1



JUN 3: Trump says “common sense” for Russia to return to G7



INDEFENSIBLE — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) June 30, 2020



Officials said they did not consider the intelligence assessments in 2019 to be particularly urgent, given that Russian meddling in Afghanistan is not a new occurrence.

The officials with knowledge of Bolton's apparent briefing for Trump said it contained no "actionable intelligence," meaning the intelligence community did not have enough information to form a strategic plan or response. However, the classified assessment of Russian bounties was the sole purpose of the meeting.

The intelligence that surfaced in early 2019 indicated Russian operatives had become more aggressive in their desire to contract with the Taliban and members of the Haqqani Network, a militant group aligned with the Taliban in Afghanistan and designated a foreign terrorist organisation in 2012 during the Obama Administration.

President Trump doesn’t fully or regularly read the President's Daily Brief, something that is well known within the White House. He is instead orally briefed two or three times a week by intelligence officials.https://t.co/TWngw23l3b — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 30, 2020



The National Security Council and the undersecretary of defence for intelligence did hold meetings regarding the intelligence. The Pentagon declined to comment and the NSC did not respond to questions about the meetings.

Concerns about Russian bounties flared anew this year after members of the elite Naval Special Warfare Development Group, known to the public as Seal Team Six, raided a Taliban outpost and recovered roughly US cash. The funds bolstered the suspicions of the American intelligence community that the Russians had offered money to Taliban militants and other linked associations.

The White House contends the president was unaware of this development as well.

However, the information was also included in the presidential daily briefing. And officials told AP that O'Brien did brief Trump on the matter. O'Brien has denied such a briefing occurred.

Taking a knee during the national anthem in protest? Disrespectful to the U.S. military.



The Commander in Chief ignoring intelligence briefings for five months that a foreign country was putting bounties on the heads of members of the U.S. military? You tell me. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) June 30, 2020



The officials told AP that career government officials developed potential options for the White House to respond to the Russian aggression in Afghanistan, which was first reported by the New York Times. However, the Trump Administration has yet to authorise any action.

The intelligence in 2019 and 2020 surrounding Russian bounties was derived in part from debriefings of captured Talbian militants. Officials with knowledge of the matter told AP that Taliban operatives from opposite ends of the country and from separate tribes offered similar accounts.

The officials would not name the specific groups or give specific locations in Afghanistan or time frames for when they were detained.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, denied that Russian intelligence officers had offered payments to the Taliban in exchange for targeting US and coalition forces.

- AP