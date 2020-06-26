A New Zealand woman was extradited to Australia yesterday over the alleged murder of Robert Dickie, a 71-year-old last seen more than four years ago.

Kylie So was flown from Auckland to Sydney yesterday where she will remain in custody after being refused bail, until her next appearance at Dubbo Local Court on August 19.

Robert Dickie, 71, was last seen leaving his house in Elong Elong, near Dubbo, on June 14, 2016.

Two days later, he was reported missing.

A police investigation ruled that Dickie has been murdered but his body is yet to be found.

NSW Police got an arrest warrant for So, 47, in 2017 but then found out she was living in New Zealand.

Auckland District Court heard So had begun communicating with Mr Dickie in March 2016, before moving to Australia three months later and taking out Medicare and bank cards using his address. Photo / NSW Police

So was arrested at home in Auckland on April 7 and has appeared at Auckland District Court.

Judge Eddie Paul approved her extradition pending Covid-19 travel restrictions.

She was also granted name suppression, which has now lapsed.

So and Dickie allegedly began communicating in March 2016.

She moved to Australia three months later, on June 10, where she reportedly applied for Medicare and bank cards under Dickie's address.

A week after Dickie was reported missing, police spoke to So. Two days later, she left Australia.

Robert Dickie was last seen at his property in Elong Elong, near Dubbo, on June 14, 2016. Photo / Supplied

Chemical testing by NSW Police in the 71-year-old's home found carpet where "a significant blood shedding event had occurred".

Detectives from the Orana Mid Western Police District travelled to Auckland this week to escort So back to Australia.

She arrived in Sydney yesterday morning, where she was immediately arrested and charged with murder.