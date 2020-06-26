Welcome to the weekend.

The opioid epidemic, Joe Biden's running mate, prospering in a pandemic and more.

It's been another huge week of news so make sure you take some time out this weekend to catch up on some of the best pieces of journalism from our premium international syndicators.

Sadiq Khan on his struggles during lockdown in London

With the capital under siege, its mayor has been scrambling to cope. Sadiq Khan acknowledges that lockdown has taken a toll on him.

"I've found it really tough. So, for eight weeks I didn't leave, literally, my home and Tooting Common. That's it. I thrive on company, on being out and about. And I was struggling." It seriously affected his mental health? "I've got no doubt it did. In the sense of just feeling a bit down. There are days when I'm not providing proper leadership. I definitely … I felt fragile.

Khan tells Decca Aitkenhead of The Times about his self-doubt, his hopes for post-lockdown London and why he feels "stitched up" by the government.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, arrives at Downing Street, ahead of a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus. Photo / Getty Images

Wall St, bribery and an opioid epidemic: Inside story of a disgraced drugmaker

The opioid epidemic has shaped America. There have been 750,000 overdose deaths since the crisis began in 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and about two-thirds involved an opioid.

Many people hooked on illegal opioids start on painkillers prescribed by doctors. At first, marketers convinced some physicians that opioids were not as addictive as previously thought. But in some regions, the abuse became brazen.

Executives from Insys, the maker of a drug containing fentanyl, have become the first pharmaceutical bosses to be handed prison time for their role in the epidemic.

Why were the warning signs around Insys ignored for so long? The FT and PBS series Frontline investigate.

The opioid epidemic has shaped America. Photo / 123RF

Can the German economy pull Europe out of the coronavirus crisis?

Just like most of its neighbours, Germany has been ravaged by a global health emergency that has left devastation in its wake. It is facing the worst recession in its postwar history, with rising unemployment and collapsing exports and manufacturing output. The mood among Germany's captains of industry is bleak.

Yet Germany could still end up recovering from its downturn far faster than most of its neighbours.

The Financial Times looks at how the ability of 'Mittelstand' companies to adapt means it is well placed to resume its role as the continent's economic motor.

The ability of 'Mittelstand' companies to adapt means Germany is well placed to resume its role as the continent's economic motor. Photo / 123RF

Don't talk weather with Granny, talk parties, snogging and Tinder

When I talk to older people, I find myself sticking to neutral subjects out of an innate desire not to shock them. Staying off Tinder and on the weather just seems more respectful. It's just the way things are: everyone speaks differently to their grandmother than to their friends.

Why, though?

Louise Callaghan of The Times explains why we should break down the pointless barriers we put up between generations.

Ditch the weather chat and share the gossip with the older generation. Photo / Getty Images

When the soldiers meant to protect you instead come to kill

Over the past four years, Burkina Faso has fallen into chaos, with gunmen robbing, killing and threatening some of the poorest citizens in this landlocked West African nation, and causing 850,000 to flee their homes.

Some of the gunmen are terrorists, loosely allied with the Islamic State group or al-Qaida.

Some are bandits.

Some are vigilantes.

It is seldom spoken of, and the government denies it, but some are soldiers in Burkina Faso's armed forces.

The New York Times travelled to the country's volatile far north to investigate the abuses.

Soldiers protecting refugees at a camp near Dori, in Burkina Faso. Elsewhere, soldiers are no longer the people's protectors, but their attackers. Photo / Finbarr O'Reilly, The New York Times

Dressing up again? Fashion tries to recover from 'brutal' crisis

The gradual end of lockdowns across Europe and the US is providing some much-needed respite for fashion retailers. In England, where shops reopened this week, long queues outside Primark and other stores hinted at the potential for considerable pent-up demand.

However, across the industry, from bargain stores on the high street to luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, the impact of Covid-19 has been severe, upending an industry dependent on global supply chains, healthy levels of discretionary spending and tourism, and brick-and-mortar stores.

So how will an industry dependent on tourism and high spending recover? The Financial Times reports.

Shoppers queue outside Primark in Birmingham, England. After three months of being closed, shops selling fashion, toys and other non-essential goods have re-opened. Photo / AP

Prospering in the pandemic: The top 100 companies - Part 1

In a dismal year for most companies, a minority have shone: pharmaceutical groups boosted by their hunt for a Covid-19 vaccine; technology giants buoyed by the trend for working from home; and retailers offering lockdown necessities online.

Public companies had the tailwind of a surprisingly robust stock market — which many believe is a bubble.

The Financial Times has ranked the top 100 companies to prosper during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a dismal year for most companies, some have shone. Photo / NZME

Who's in the running to be Joe Biden's Vice President?

Joe Biden is deep into his search for a running mate. The process began with a list of more than a dozen potential candidates, all of them women. His team has narrowed that list, conducting multiple interviews and collecting sensitive personal documents from a number of the most important contenders.

The New York Times looks at the 12 women who have been under consideration by Joe Biden, and why each might be chosen — and might not be.

Joe Biden is deep into his search for a running mate. Photo / AP

How the world is learning to live with a deadly pandemic

China is testing restaurant workers and delivery drivers block by block. South Korea tells people to carry two types of masks for differing risky social situations. Germany requires communities to crack down when the number of infections hits certain thresholds. Britain will target local outbreaks in a strategy that Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls "Whac-A-Mole."

Around the world, governments that had appeared to tame the coronavirus are adjusting to the reality that the disease is here to stay.

The New York Times looks at how officials around the world are turning to targeted and fast-but-flexible approaches to stop third or fourth waves.

A restaurant in Hamburg, Germany, earlier this month. Photo / Laetitia Vancon, The New York Times

Wirecard: The rise and fall of a German tech icon

How did the payments group became one of the hottest stocks in Europe while battling persistent allegations of fraud?

The Financial Times provides a detailed timeline of the company's rise and fall.

The Wirecard headquarters in Aschheim, Germany. Photo / AP

What's Facebook's deal with Donald Trump?

Have Mark Zuckerberg and President Donald Trump reached some kind of accommodation?

Zuckerberg needs, and appears to be getting, a pass both on angry tweets from the president and the serious threats of lawsuits and regulation that face other big tech companies. Trump needs access to Facebook's advertising platform and its viral power.

Both men are getting what they want, and it's fair to wonder whether this is a mere alignment of interests or something more.

The New York Times looks into this uneasy alliance and whether or not Zuckerberg may have gotten too close.