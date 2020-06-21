Minneapolis police say a man is dead and 11 people have non life-threatening injuries after a shooting in an uptown district of the city.

Police had first said 10 people had been shot with "various severity levels of injuries," but have since revised their total in a tweet.

An initial tweet advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis.

The address provided corresponds to a commercial district, near Landmark's Uptown Theatre and several bars and restaurants.

Minnesota began allowing bars and restaurants to reopen with limited service on June 1 after six weeks of closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Photographs posted to social media showed windows at the theatre and a storefront shot out.

Screams were audible on a live video posted to Facebook that showed the aftermath at the scene.

Small crowds of people gathered, some crouched over victims on the pavement before police officers on bicycles showed up to attend to them.

The area is about 5km west of the Minneapolis commercial area and neighbourhood hit by rioting after George Floyd's May 25 death while being arrested by Minneapolis police.

Floyd's death under an officer's knee on his neck sparked nationwide protests demanding action to prevent black deaths at the hands of police officers. Anger spread worldwide as a Black Lives Matter movement.