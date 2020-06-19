Controversial British commentator Katie Hopkins has had her account permanently suspended on Twitter for violating the "hateful conduct" policy.

Hopkins, who had more than 1.1 million followers, has been banned from the social media platform to "keep Twitter safe", the platform said.

According to the Guardian, Hopkins, who often retweeted Donald Trump and was vocal about supporting him on Twitter, first noticed she had her blue "verified" tick removed, which she proceeded to complain about.

A statement sent to the Guardian from Twitter confirms her permanent suspension from the platform.

"Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us. Abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our rules are broken," a spokesperson said.

"In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our hateful conduct policy."

Hopkins has recently used Twitter to criticise the Black Lives Matter movement. She also complained about the UK government's decision to give children free meals during school holidays - a campaign sparked by football player Marcus Rashford.

Those are just a few in a long line of controversial statements made on the platform, where she also called migrants cockroaches and said people with dementia shouldn't "block" hospital beds.

She had been temporarily suspended from Twitter in January for violating the same policy.

In her last tweets before being permanently banned earlier today, she celebrated reaching 1.1 million followers.