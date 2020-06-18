The Room Where It Happened describes Bolton's 17 turbulent months at President Trump's side through a multitude of crises and foreign policy challenges.

John Bolton, the former national security adviser, plans to publish a damning

An offer of firsthand evidence on the Ukraine matter

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Explaining a lack of testimony and placing blame on Democrats

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Singling out episodes of "obstruction of justice as a way of life"

Describing a toxic environment inside the administration

Battling over what is deemed classified information