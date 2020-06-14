The sister of Christian Bruckner's ex-girlfriend says she wants the convicted paedophile to die behind bars.

Bruckner's ex, Nakscije Miftari, 25, is being cared for by social workers in Braunschweig, Germany, after news emerged that he had been named prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case.

"It would be better for everybody if he stays in jail," her sister Azra told the Sunday Mirror in the UK.

"It is better that he always stays there so he can never ever hurt my family again. My sister is afraid, she's very scared now."

Azra told the media outlet that Bruckner was violent towards her sister during the relationship.

The two reportedly broke up after Nakscije discovered child porn on his computer and he battered her.

Bruckner, who is currently serving a prison sentence for raping a 72-year-old woman, also has two previous convictions of "sexual contact with girls".

"My family said to her just don't go there, don't go back there, but she always went back. I just do not know why," Azra said.

"I am not afraid of him, but I am worried he could harm my sister and my family if he comes out of jail. He is a piece of s**t."

Bruckner reportedly seduced Nakscije in Germany when she was still a teenager. She went to Portugal with him in 2014 but was deported a few months later over allegations of criminality.