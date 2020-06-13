A teenage girl who was hit by a fast-moving car on her way home from school believes she was deliberately targeted by the driver.

Aysenour Koca, 14, was just a few streets from home in Armadale, Perth, when she was hit on Friday afternoon.

"I went to the nearest house, I was banging on the door with blood everywhere," Koca told 9News.

CCTV footage shows the driver accelerating at full-speed down the suburban street, and making no attempt to slow down as he neared Koca.

The schoolgirl attempted to flee but in seconds she had been hit by the car.

"I believe he tried to kill me because I was not on the street. I was on the pathway. And he even saw me while he still came at me.

She also claims she knows the driver, which is why she thinks the attack was targeted to her.

The driver then turned around and came back.

"I thought he was going to hit me again from behind," Koca said.

The driver then got out of the car, prompting her to say to him: "If you walk one more step I'm going to call the police."

"As I said that, the doors opened and he just ran off."

The teenager suffered a broken arm, fractures in her back, and grazes over her face and body.

She is facing a long recovery, expected to stay at hospital until next week, and in a cast for at least a month.

The driver fled after the accident but then returned to the scene and was arrested, according to 9News.