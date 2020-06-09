A 20-year-old US man has died in a freak skydiving accident in South Carolina.

The owner of Skydive Carolina, Danny Smith, said in a statement that Florida man Justin Swaggerty died during the skydive on June 6.

He confirmed that the free-fall portion of the jump and the parachute deployment was "uneventful".

However, tragedy struck when he missed the landing target and hit the propeller of an aircraft that was on the ground near the hangar, the owner said.

"We are devastated by this loss," owner Smith said in a statement to local media.

"We are a tight-knit community living out our passions but losing anyone hurts deeply.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased and our community."

The business has been closed since the incident as authorities investigate.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Swaggerty to help cover the cost of funeral expense. At the time of writing, the page has raised at least US$28,335 ($43,200).

"When he passed, Justin had so much to give. He was a loving son to a single mother Laura," the fundraiser reads.

"He was a blessing and such a fun-loving and joyful person he enjoyed fishing and cooking as hobbies."