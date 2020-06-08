A video of a white Montana man who confronted Black Lives Matter protesters and yelled obscenities has gone viral.

Jay Snowden, 51, of Whitefish, Montana, was charged with disorderly conduct, a day after his apparent outburst during a rally following George Floyd's death at the hands of police, NBC Montana reports.

"Black Lives Matter?" Snowden asked when initially confronting two protesters, video obtained by KRTV shows. "F*** you! F*** you!"

Snowden continued his meltdown as someone in the crowd started to chant "Peaceful."

Advertisement

Jay Snowden was charged with disorderly conduct. Photo / nbcmontana.com

"F*** all of you guys," Snowden told the crowd, including one woman nearby who had a Black Lives Matter sign.

At one point, Snowden as he holds up his middle finger. An officer then attempts to de-escalate the situation by taking him away from the protesters, one of whom grabs Snowden's hat after he takes away a protester's sign.

Police said in a statement that the crowd of up to 70 people had been "peacefully protesting" until Snowden interrupted. Prosecutors charged him after they met with police, NBC Montana reports.

Snowden is due to appear in court on June 17.