Scarred by the deadliest coronavirus outbreak in the United States, New York City gradually began reopening today in a turning point in the three-month-long crisis and an important test of the city's discipline.

With the virus in check — at least for now — stores previously deemed nonessential were cleared to reopen for delivery and footpath pick-up, though customers cannot yet browse inside.

Construction, manufacturing and wholesalers also were cleared to resume work.

"So far, so good," construction management company owner Frank Sciame said as job sites started humming again, with new precautions such as health screening questionnaires and lower limits on the number of workers allowed in construction hoists. "Let's hope it continues."

"New York," he said, "will always come back."

Some major store chains took it slow: Macy's declined to give a date for starting pick-up at its flagship store, where smash-and-grab thieves hit amid last week's protests over George Floyd's death. Saks Fifth Avenue, which girded itself with razor wire last week, and Tiffany's may launch pickup service later this week.

Owners of smaller shops were eager to reopen, even if they didn't expect much business.

"We are going to be open every day for the sake of showing life," said eyewear designer Ahlem Manai-Platt, who was reopening a lower Manhattan store.

Mayor Bill de Blasio welcomed the reopenings as evidence of how "strong and resilient" New York is. But he also warned the city against letting its guard down and jeopardising its hard-won progress against the virus: "Let's hold onto it. Let's build on it."

Unrest over racism and police brutality could compound the challenges facing the nation's biggest city as it tries to move past three bleak months. Officials who had focused for months on public health and economic woes are now also facing urgent pressure for police reform.

More than 21,000 deaths in New York City have been blamed on Covid-19, or roughly one in five of the more than 110,000 people who have died of the scourge across the US.

At its peak, the virus killed more than 500 people a day in New York City in early to mid-April. The number has since dropped into the single digits. New hospitalisations, which topped 800 a day in late March and early April, were down to 67 on Sunday.

Reopening the economy could spark a resurgence of the virus as people circulate more.

"All eyes will be on New York this next couple of months," said urban policy expert Jonathan Bowles, executive director of the Centre for an Urban Future. "The city now has to prove that it really knows what it's doing, that it can still be a dense city like New York and yet figure this out."

Sam Solomon wondered what normal will look like from now on.

"I don't know if it's ever going to be like it was," said Solomon, 22, who has a health-related job. After months of relative isolation, "it's going to be an adjustment being around so many people," said the native New Yorker, who never thought she would have to get used to crowds.

Around the world, the coronavirus has killed more than 400,000 people, with the toll rising by thousands every day.

The virus is sill raging in places like Brazil, which over the weekend stopped reporting its death toll. Its official count stood at more than 34,000, giving Brazil the third-highest number of dead in the world, behind the US and Britain.

New York City, population 8.3 million, has already reawakened somewhat as warm weather drew people outdoors, more restaurants offered takeaway service, and thousands of people marched in protest over Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Subway ridership is ticking back up after plunging from 5.4 million rides per weekday in February to under 450,000 in April, the city's transit agency says. Subway schedules are returning to normal, though workers are dispensing masks and hand sanitiser, signs show riders how far apart to stand on platforms, and trains will continue to be cleaned at night.

Months of social distancing and mask-wearing have made New Yorkers better prepared to keep the coronavirus under control, said Dr Bruce Polsky, chairman of medicine at NYU Winthrop Hospital in suburban Mineola.

Still, he said, reopening is "going to be a big test."

