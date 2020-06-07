Four children have died following a car crash in Townsville in northern Queensland early this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Duckworth Street and Bayswater Road at Garbutt just before 4:30am.

Queensland Police said the two boys and two girls who were killed in the incident are believed to be aged between 14 and 18.

The car involved in the crash was reported stolen earlier this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said one male in his teens was taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition after suffering minor injuries.

The crash occurred just before 4.30am. Photo / News Corp Australia

He is believed to have been the driver of the vehicle and has since been discharged from hospital.

"Police are still undertaking the preliminary investigations and we will work through data during the course of the day. We will interact with the families and get to the bottom of how this tragic event occurred," Superintendent Glen Pointing said.

"Police have seen that vehicle earlier in the night. And there was another stolen vehicle getting around to Townsville last night, and there were some reports that those vehicles were getting around the streets driving dangerously."

The car was reportedly on the wrong side of the road when the crash occurred.

Superintendent Pointing said at no time did they pursue the car or attempt to intercept it.

Pictures from the scene show a badly damaged white car resting upside down at the intersection.

Debris is strewn across the road, with a tyre reportedly found hundreds of metres up the street.

Four children have died following a horror crash in Townsville this morning. Photo / News Corp Australia

"Any event like this is a tragedy. We don't like going to these incidents. As I said, it is a tragedy for the children involved, it is a tragedy for their families, and it is all so confronting to first responders, whether they be police, fire, ambulance. Everyone involved," Superintendent Pointing said.

Townsville locals have reacted to the horrific news, sharing their condolences on a community Facebook page.

"For those who loved these kids as a parent my heart breaks no one deserves to lose a child

And regardless the path these children took they didn't deserve to die like this," one person wrote.

"I feel for their families, no matter who you are or what you do.. someone will be grieving the loss. It's really sad," another person said.