German detectives investigating Madeleine McCann's disappearance say they have "almost enough evidence" to charge a convicted paedophile with her kidnapping and murder.

The suspect, a 43-year-old German drifter with a long history of sex crimes against women and children, had been living in the Algarve resort Maddie vanished from in 2007 when she disappeared.

Scotland Yard today appealed for information about the van and the suspect's other vehicle, a Jaguar.

The man transferred the Jaguar to someone else's name the day after she vanished.

German police chief Christian Hoppe last night went on the country's TV show XY - his country's version of Crimewatch – and revealed: "The investigation leads us to believe that Maddie McCann was killed."

Police also revealed last night that the German suspect made a 30-minute phone call that located him in Praia da Luz just an hour before the Maddie was last seen on May 3, 2007.

His number, +351 912730680, and the caller's number, +351 916510683, were released. The caller is not a suspect but is a "crucial witness" police now want to trace.

Maddie McCann. Photo / Getty

"Someone out there knows a lot more than they're letting on," DCI Mark Cranwell, leading the Met inquiry, said.

Kate and Gerry said: "We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive, but whatever the outcome may be, we need to know as we need to find peace."

Police are unclear if the suspected motive was a simple burglary and Madeleine was found in the flat after it was broken into, or there was an intention to take her.