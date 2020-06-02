Legal experts regard the act as a major exception to the law that generally forbids the use of the military for domestic law enforcement.

President Donald Trump threatened Monday (Tuesday NZ time) to use federal

What is the Insurrection Act?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What is its relationship to state governments?

Related articles:

What are previous examples of its use?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Could the president's use of the Insurrection Act be opposed?