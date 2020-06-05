Tui de Roy stepped foot on the Galapagos the day she turned 2.

She had left Belgium with her parents in 1955, as they wanted to raise a family on an island somewhere in a warm climate where they could be close to nature and lead a self-sufficient lifestyle.

Espanola saddleback tortoise. Photo / Tui de Roy
Red crabs. Photo / Tui de Roy
Sea lions. Photo / Tui de Roy
De Roy took her camera everywhere while she was growing up, scaling active volcanoes, diving among hammerhead sharks and communing with Darwin's finches.

She is now based in Golden Bay at the top of the South Island, where she runs Roving Tortoise Worldwide Nature Photography with two friends.

Her new book, A Lifetime in Galapagos, is her own intimate portrait of one of the most spectacular places on Earth.

Galapagos hawk. Photo / Tui de Roy
Galapagos sea lions. Photo / Tui de Roy
Tortoise. Photo / Tui de Roy
Blue footed boobies. Photo / Tui de Roy
Green turtle. Photo / Tui de Roy
Marine iguanas. Photo / Tui de Roy
Marine iguanas and a sea lion. Photo / Tui de Roy
Harmony in Galapagos. Photo / Tui de Roy
A marine iguana and a penguin. Photo / Tui de Roy
Waved albatrosseses. Photo / Tui de Roy
Star trails. Photo / Tui de Roy
Short-eared owl. Photo / Tui de Roy
Galapagos sea lions. Photo / Tui de Roy
Marine iguana. Photo / Tui de Roy
Beautiful scenery. Photo / Tui de Roy
Blue footed boobies. Photo / Tui de Roy
Tui de Roy, photographer and conservationist. Photo / Supplied
A Lifetime in Galapagos,
by Tui de Roy (Bateman Publishing, RRP: $59.99) is out June 8

Book cover of Lifetime In Galapagos by Tui de Roy. Photo / Supplied
