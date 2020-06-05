Tui de Roy stepped foot on the Galapagos the day she turned 2.
She had left Belgium with her parents in 1955, as they wanted to raise a family on an island somewhere in a warm climate where they could be close to nature and lead a self-sufficient lifestyle.
De Roy took her camera everywhere while she was growing up, scaling active volcanoes, diving among hammerhead sharks and communing with Darwin's finches.
She is now based in Golden Bay at the top of the South Island, where she runs Roving Tortoise Worldwide Nature Photography with two friends.
Her new book, A Lifetime in Galapagos, is her own intimate portrait of one of the most spectacular places on Earth.
A Lifetime in Galapagos,
by Tui de Roy (Bateman Publishing, RRP: $59.99) is out June 8