Tui de Roy stepped foot on the Galapagos the day she turned 2.

She had left Belgium with her parents in 1955, as they wanted to raise a family on an island somewhere in a warm climate where they could be close to nature and lead a self-sufficient lifestyle.

Espanola saddleback tortoise. Photo / Tui de Roy

Red crabs. Photo / Tui de Roy

Sea lions. Photo / Tui de Roy

De Roy took her camera everywhere while she was growing up, scaling active volcanoes, diving among hammerhead sharks and communing with Darwin's finches.

She is now based in Golden Bay at the top of the South Island, where she runs Roving Tortoise Worldwide Nature Photography with two friends.

Advertisement

Her new book, A Lifetime in Galapagos, is her own intimate portrait of one of the most spectacular places on Earth.

Galapagos hawk. Photo / Tui de Roy

Galapagos sea lions. Photo / Tui de Roy

Tortoise. Photo / Tui de Roy

Blue footed boobies. Photo / Tui de Roy

READ MORE:

• Budget 2020: Nature jobs for out-of-work Kiwis in $1b environment spend?

• Nature's comeback? No, the coronavirus pandemic threatens the world's wildlife

• Covid-19 coronavirus: You can get out in nature during the lockdown - but should you?

• Wild Eyes Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown activities for kids: Nature Warrior

Green turtle. Photo / Tui de Roy

Marine iguanas. Photo / Tui de Roy

Marine iguanas and a sea lion. Photo / Tui de Roy

Harmony in Galapagos. Photo / Tui de Roy

A marine iguana and a penguin. Photo / Tui de Roy

Waved albatrosseses. Photo / Tui de Roy

Star trails. Photo / Tui de Roy

Short-eared owl. Photo / Tui de Roy

Galapagos sea lions. Photo / Tui de Roy

Marine iguana. Photo / Tui de Roy

Beautiful scenery. Photo / Tui de Roy

Blue footed boobies. Photo / Tui de Roy

Tui de Roy, photographer and conservationist. Photo / Supplied

A Lifetime in Galapagos,

by Tui de Roy (Bateman Publishing, RRP: $59.99) is out June 8

