A 30-year-old man has died of the coronavirus in Central Queensland, Australia.

The man from Blackwater tested positive after he was found unresponsive in his home at 4.30pm yesterday (AEST).

The man could not be revived and was declared dead at the scene.

He had been displaying Covid symptoms in the week leading up to his death, but had many other health complications and wasn't tested.

A post-mortem Covid test returned positive and authorities were alerted around 11pm last night.

His partner is also showing Covid symptoms now, and has been isolated, as have the emergency services staff who responded to his home.

Queensland health minister, Steven Miles, said his thoughts were with the man's family.

There have been no other recorded cases of Covid-19 in Blackwater before the man's death, but authorities are urging everyone there to get tested.

The Queensland chief medical officer, Dr Jeannette Young, said the man was believed to have spent most of his time at home while he was ill, but had not travelled overseas.

She said he had not left Blackwater since February. She asked that people in the town come forward for testing.

The death takes the nation's total to 103.

At 30, he is the youngest Australian to have died of the virus.