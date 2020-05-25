A man has been charged with murder after his 4-year-old daughter was found dead in a Brisbane home on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to Bent St in Cannon Hill around 9.30am to reports a child had been found dead.

Forensic officers and detectives closed the entire street as they began their investigation into the tragic death.

The 43-year-old man was denied police bail and is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court Tuesday.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward as investigations continue.