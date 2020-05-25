US President Donald Trump's Memorial Day appearance at Arlington National Cemetery has gone viral after Twitter users noticed Trump visibly swaying as he paid his respects.

Media in the US have picked up on the story, with the US Daily News joking: "Oh sway can you see".

Trump has been dogged by rumours about his physical and mental health, fuelled by public appearances where he appeared to slur his words or respond unusually to social cues.

Twitter user Joshua Potash posted video of Trump, asking: "Is the President having trouble standing up straight as the National Anthem begins at Arlington Cemetary (sic) or am I seeing things?"

The video shared by Potash shows Trump clearly swaying as he stood to attention during the sombre ceremony.

Trump seemed to have significant trouble balancing as he approached the wreath today at Arlington Cemetery. pic.twitter.com/p6DHKC5Uqd — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) May 25, 2020

Many suggested that Trump's swaying was a symptom of frontotemporal dementia, despite the President getting a clean bill of health in recent medical checks.

There IMO a neurological degenerative thing going on do a twitter search Trump foot drag and see how many videos! Today at Arlington he was swaying it was a struggle for him to stand up! His speech affected, he forgets names. HE NEEDS PHYSICAL! Walter Reed??????? — Dava Thomas (@thomas_dava) May 25, 2020

The Commander in Chief cannot steady the country when he is unsteady on his feet. Others are still but Trump is swaying in the breeze. Perhaps a couple of days golfing took its toll or perhaps his own presi-prescription has very large side effects! — Jack Terence (@Jack_J_Terence) May 25, 2020

Some queried whether Trump's admitted use of hydroxychloroquine had an effect on his behaviour, but it emerged today that Trump has ceased his use of the anti-malaria drug.

The announcement comes as the World Health Organisation says it will temporarily drop hydroxychloroquine from its global study into experimental Covid-19 treatments, saying that its experts need to review all available evidence to date.

In an interview with the Sinclair Broadcasting network, Trump said he stopped a course of treatment of the anti-malaria drug, adding "and by the way, I'm still here".

He defended his decision to take the medicine and speak about it publicly, despite the Food and Drug Administration warning Americans against using it.

"Well, I've heard tremendous reports about it. Frankly, I've heard tremendous reports. Many people think it saved their lives. Doctors come out with reports. You had a study in France, you had a study in Italy that were incredible studies," Trump said.

Other studies found that the drug led to a greater risk of death and some found no benefit at all.

Before he told the world he was taking hydroxychloroquine, Trump had urged Americans to try it themselves, asking "what have you got to lose?".