Fire services are at the scene of a serious blaze in Sydenham, east Belfast, in Northern Ireland.

Up to 50 firefighters are tackling the inferno at the aerospace company Bombardier.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson confirmed they are attending the incident.

AEROSPACE ON FIRE



Fire service at the scene of a serious blaze at Bombardier in Sydenham, east Belfast, up to 10 fire appliances are at the scene.



The aerospace firm put this location up for sale earlier this month



"NIFRS is currently attending an incident at Bombardier Aerospace, Airport Road, Belfast. The incident involves a factory unit on fire. NIFRS received the first call to the incident at 2045hrs (BST) with our first resource in attendance within two minutes.

"There are currently a total of six pumping appliances, one aerial appliance, a high-volume pump with a total of 50 firefighters and supervisory officers engaged in firefighting operations to contain the fire.

"Members of the public are asked to avoid the area of Airport Road to enable firefighting operations to continue unhindered."