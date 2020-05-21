A woman dating a convicted rapist has defended her partner saying his crimes could have been worse and he's "getting on with his life".

The girlfriend of a convicted rapist has defended her partner saying "at least it wasn't children" after he assaulted three women in 2010.

Nicholas Rodney Troy McDonald has been in jail for the last nine and half years for attacking three women on the Joondalup train line in Perth over two days in November of 2010. Two of his victims were sexually assaulted.

McDonald, who now goes by the name Faulkner, was recently freed from jail and is subject to a post sentence supervision order (PSSO). His release from jail has been the subject of media attention, and triggered a call from WA Premier Mark McGowan for a review of his case.

But his partner insists Faulkner is a "new man" and could have committed worse crimes.

"The way I see it is at least it wasn't children," the woman told 7 News.

"He could have offended against children and he didn't.

"He can't take back what he's done, all he can do is keep saying he's sorry and finishing his PSSO and getting on with his life.

"He just wants to be left alone, he's done his time," she added.

Faulkner pleaded guilty to a number of offences in 2010 and was described in court as an "opportunistic sexual offender".

After Faulkner's release from jail this month, McGowan ordered a review of Faulkner's case. The call came after reports emerged he was freed last year, only to breach his bail conditions and be jailed again.

McGowan said he was "surprised and disappointed" when he learned what had happened.

"I'm going to get urgent advice on whether or not anything can be done about that, but clearly, it's not a good situation," he told reporters.

An inquiry by the West Australian found the Dangerous Sexual Offenders Review Committee did not refer Faulkner to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a dangerous sexual offender application.

Had Faulkner been referred, he could have been ubject to more strict monitoring and supervision, including electronic monitoring.