The traumatised parents of two 3-year-old sisters who were killed in a house fire will face police questioning just days after horrifying details emerged of the tragedy.

Aisha and Lailani died in their NSW home after it became engulfed in flames about 11am on Monday.

The twin girls had deadbolted the front door after their 29-year-old mother Tanyka Ford had rushed outside to throw away a burning pillow that had caught alight from a log fire in their home.

The house soon caught on fire, with Ford and the twins' 5-year-old brother Dominic forced to watch in horror as the house burnt down with the sisters inside.

Firefighters arrived but it was too late to save Aisha and Lailani.

As the fire roared to four-metres high first responders tried desperately to rescue the girls, but could not force their way inside the home. Photo / 7 News

The pair reportedly died from smoke inhalation, and were found holding hands in the front room of the house.

The girl's aunt Tammy Dubois, 39, said her sister-in-law was screaming at the twins to unlock the door because "there must have been something else burning in the front room", the Daily Telegraph reported.

"The girls couldn't speak, they had their own special language, they adored each other, they were found in the front room huddled holding each other's hand," she said.

Police on Tuesday confirmed they would be speaking to both Ford and the girls' father Geoffrey Dubois in relation to the incident.

Police on Tuesday confirmed they would be speaking to both Ms Ford and the girls' father Geoffrey Dubois (pictured together) in relation to the incident.

Ford, who was "distraught and traumatised" has already met with investigators, but officials are hoping 5-year-old Dominic can provide crucial information.

Riverina Police Commander Bob Noble said police would look at all sources of possible ignition, including the fireplace burning on the day.

"These are two little babies that lived a short life, and they died suddenly, unexpectedly and in horrific circumstances."

Three-year-old twins Aisha and Lailani (pictured) were killed when their Batlow home caught fire on Tuesday morning. Photo / Instagram

Fire and Rescue superintendent Thomas Freedom said officers would keep "an open mind" during the early days of the investigation.

"The mother and the young child that were here at the time will provide information that will be critical to investigators and that's our starting point but I assure you that won't be the end point.

"It's difficult for investigators to interview young children, particularly in an instance where that young child has lost two siblings."

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing on the part of either parents or any other family member.

Shattered family members have started a GoFundMe for their sisters' distraught mother, with more than A$9000 raised so far.

"My sister tragically lost her three-year-old twin daughters in a house fire, which claimed not only the lives of these two young children but also their home and belongings," the twins' uncle Levi wrote.

"Her son has lost all the belongings including toys and clothing….Losing everything is hard enough without having to worry about financials.

"Anything no matter how small would be appreciated."