An infectious outbreak can conclude in more ways than one, historians say. But for whom does it end, and who gets to decide?

When will the Covid-19 pandemic end? And how?

According to historians, pandemics

In the path of fear

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Black death and dark memories

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

One disease that actually ended

Forgotten influenzas

How will Covid-19 end?