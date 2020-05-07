Over the years we've seen claims Elvis Presley, Tupac and Adolf Hitler were all still alive and in hiding.

But recently people are divided over North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the theory he is using stunt doubles.

Rumours have swirled regarding the leader's health after he went weeks without being seen in public, including missing birthday celebrations and events.

After speculation he was in a vegetative state or possibly dead following surgery, a photograph and video of Kim Jong-un attending the opening ceremony of a fertiliser factor on May 1 emerged.

Advertisement

Kim pictured during his visit to the fertiliser factory on Friday last week. Photo / KNCA

But eagle-eyed observers have questioned the authenticity of the image, pointing out differences in an official photo of North Korea's "Supreme Leader" and that which emerged from the May 1 event.

A number of people claim Kim Jong-un looks different compared to older photos, pointing out a change in his teeth structure and ear lobes.

Novelist and former British MP Louise Mensch questioned whether the person in North Korea's State media photo (left in the image below) is actually Kim Jong-un, comparing it to an official photo of the Supreme Leader on the right.

It’s not the same person. But not going to argue it. Hairy moment when I thought my information was wrong. It wasn’t wrong though.



Not sure whether it suits us to go along with it or not, but these two are not the same. pic.twitter.com/rV3qgK281p — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) May 2, 2020

"These two are not the same," she wrote.

However, there are claims the images have been doctored.

People are saying that kim jong un who has appeared is a body double or clone.

By looking at these photos, I now too have serious doubts 😸#kimjongun pic.twitter.com/cqoeESuCkq — 🌸 (@CosmoCoCo00) May 3, 2020

Twitter user Jennifer Zeng also shared several photos, highlighting the differences to his front teeth and ears.

"Is the Kim Jong-un appearing on May 1 the real one?" she wrote in her tweet, placing two images side by side.

Is the Kim Jong-un appearing on May 1 the real one? 4 things to watch: 1. Teeth 2. Ears 3. Hair 4. Sister 金正恩露面被疑替身 網友提出4個理由. 1. 牙齒明顯不同 2 耳朵形狀不同 3 神情和頭髮 4 妹妹年輕了十歲 pic.twitter.com/ngKIyNtPpT — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) May 2, 2020

Zeng also shared a picture highlighting a dot on Kim's wrist, however, experts said over the weekend that this could be related to a recent cardiovascular procedure, which some believe was the reason for his recent absence, US-funded NK News reported.

Advertisement

What appeared to be needle marks could be seen on his wrists while he rode in a golf cart that looked a lot like the one he used in 2014, when he returned to the public eye with a cane after some time away.

Other images show a mark on Kim's wrist which appears to be new, however, it is believed to be related to cardiovascular surgery, according to experts.

Asked about the KCNA report, US President Donald Trump said: "I'd rather not comment on it yet. We'll have something to say about it at the appropriate time."

Other dictators throughout recent history have been known to use body doubles, including Saddam Hussein and his sons, as well as Hitler and former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

In 2017, Kim Jong-un was once filmed talking to two identically dressed lookalikes - sparking conspiracies he uses body doubles.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was once filmed chatting to two identically dressed lookalikes.

Footage from July 2017 shows the Hermit Kingdom's leader with the doppelgangers as he showed off a new missile.

The pair appear the same height and size, with identically cut hair shaved at the back and sides, and wearing suits perfectly matching the one worn by their leader.